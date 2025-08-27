Business

Trump’s Intel stake sparks cries of ‘socialism’ from his party, but he vows more deals are coming

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.