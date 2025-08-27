Business

Trump’s 50% tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases take effect

By The Associated Press

Published

Workers at a manufacturing unit make leather footwear in Agra, India, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.