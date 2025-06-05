ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Trump speaks with Xi amid stalled talks between the U.S. and China over tariffs

By The Associated Press

Published

Then Vice President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China prepares to kick a Gaelic football during a visit to Croke Park Stadium, Ireland, on Feb. 19, 2012. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.