ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Trial opens against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other leaders over Facebook privacy violations

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at LlamaCon 2025, an AI developer conference, in Menlo Park, Calif., on April 29, 2025. (Jeff Chiu / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.