Travel company Transat A.T. reports Q1 larger net loss from a year ago as revenue up

By The Canadian Press

Published

An Air Transat Airbus A330 is silhouetted against the full moon when approaching for landing in Lisbon just before sunrise, Monday, July 22, 2024. Travel company Transat A.T. Inc. reported a first-quarter net loss of $122.5 million, compared with a loss of $61 million in the same quarter last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Armando Franca


















