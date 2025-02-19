ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Tech startups, miners score big points on TSX Venture 50 list

By The Canadian Press

Published

Energy, resource and innovation companies topped the TSX Venture 50 list in 2024 amid the ongoing push for a piece of the energy transition, the latest edition of the ranking shows.A TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.