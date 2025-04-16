ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Tech shares fall after Nvidia says new U.S. controls on exports of AI chip will cost it US$5.5 billion

By The Associated Press

Published

CEO Jensen Huang talks during the keynote address of Nvidia GTC Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.