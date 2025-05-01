ADVERTISEMENT

Business

TC Energy reports $978M first-quarter profit as revenues increase

By The Canadian Press

Published

TC Energy headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, July 30, 2024. TC Energy Corp. says its profits edged lower in its latest quarter as revenues increased compared with a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.