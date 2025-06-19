ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Swiss cut key interest rate by a quarter percentage point, putting its target now at 0%

By The Associated Press

Published

Swiss National Bank's Chairman of the Governing Board Martin Schlegel speaks during a media briefing at the Swiss National Bank in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.