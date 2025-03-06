ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Stock market today: Wall Street poised to open with losses as anxiety over looming trade war returns

By The Associated Press

Published

People work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.