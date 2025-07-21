ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Stellantis warns of US$2.7 billion loss for 1st half of 2025 due to tariffs and some big charges

By The Associated Press

Published

Shoppers look over a 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona hardtop in the Stellantis display at the Colorado Auto Show, April 17, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.