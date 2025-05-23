ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Statistics Canada reports retail sales up 0.8 per cent in March at $69.8 billion

By The Canadian Press

Published

New Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.