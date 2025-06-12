ADVERTISEMENT

Business

S&P/TSX composite edges up in late-morning trading

By The Canadian Press

Published

The TMX Market Centre at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.3%, with six of 11 sectors higher, led by energy stocks. (Chloe Ellingson/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.