ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Sony hikes PlayStation 5 prices in U.S. as tariff uncertainty weighs

By Reuters

Published

PlayStation 5 consoles are seen at a Best Buy store in Charlotte, N.C. (Erik Verduzco / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.