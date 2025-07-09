ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Samsung unveils its new line of foldable devices at Unpacked

By The Associated Press

Published

The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is displayed during a Samsung preview event in New York, Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.