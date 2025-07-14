ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Retailers to increase prices from Trump’s tariffs, pass on costs to shoppers

By Joshua Santos

Published

Rick Patel, Senior Research Analyst, Digital Commerce, Global Brands & Softlines Retail at Raymond James, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the impact of tariffs on retail consumer spending.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.