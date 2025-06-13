ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Retailer Roots reports $7.9M Q1 loss, sales up 6.7 per cent from year ago

Published

A shopper enters a Roots clothing store in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.