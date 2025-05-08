ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Report calls for ‘auto pact’ tying duty-free vehicle imports to Canadian production

By The Canadian Press

Published

A new report suggests that if Canada can't convince President Donald Trump to drop all auto tariffs, it should negotiate a new auto trade agreement with the U.S. and Mexico that would impose permanent import tariffs but grant producers a break if they meet minimum local production requirements. Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump engage in a meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















