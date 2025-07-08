ADVERTISEMENT

Business

This city led the way with the largest decrease in average asking rents

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's housing agency says advertised rents in major cities are easing due to factors such as increased supply and slower immigration, but renters are still not feeling relief relative to their income levels. Kyle Jerry, right, helps De-Ren Jhou carry a mattress into an apartment building on Quebec's unofficial moving day in Montreal, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.