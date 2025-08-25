ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Puma shares soar on report Pinault family exploring sale of 29% stake

By Reuters

Published

Shares in Puma surged after Bloomberg reported on Monday that the holding company of France’s Pinault family is weighing options for its 29 per cent stake in the German sportswear maker including sounding out potential buyers.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.