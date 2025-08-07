ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Paramount and Skydance close their US$8 billion merger, kicking off reign of new entertainment giant

By The Associated Press

Published

The main gate to Paramount Studios is seen on Melrose Avenue, July 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.