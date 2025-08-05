ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Palantir shares jump as soaring AI demand powers forecast upgrade

By Reuters

Published

Palantir Technologies shares rose five per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday, after the company lifted its annual revenue forecast for the second time this year, betting on strong demand for its AI-related services from governments and companies.


















