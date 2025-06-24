ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Oil prices drop sharply, and Wall Street nears its record as stocks rally worldwide

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Specialist Dilip Patel, left, and trader Robert Charmak work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Richard Drew/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.