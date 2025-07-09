ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Ohio awards US$310 million to U.S. defence contractor for 4,000-worker advanced manufacturing facility

By The Associated Press

Published

A machinist works on making parts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.