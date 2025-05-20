ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Nippon Steel still committed to full U.S. Steel takeover, executive says

Published

An employee enters Nippon Steel's plant in Kashima, Japan on Dec. 6, 2024. (Ayaka McGill / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.