ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Musk’s Tesla signs $16.5 billion chip supply deal with Samsung

By Reuters

Published

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the U.S. automaker had signed a US$16.5 billion deal to source chips from Samsung Electronics


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.