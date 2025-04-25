Miners set to reap rewards of high gold prices but remain cautious on spending

A worker takes a sample of molten nickel matte from a top blown rotary converter the Vale Copper Cliff Nickel Smelter in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Nickel is the key ingredient in the stainless steel used in everyday appliances, but it's also critical for the transition away from fossil fuels, since it's used in the batteries automakers need to electrify the worlds car fleet. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

(Cole Burston/Bloomberg)