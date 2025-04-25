ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Miners set to reap rewards of high gold prices but remain cautious on spending

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

A worker takes a sample of molten nickel matte from a top blown rotary converter the Vale Copper Cliff Nickel Smelter in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Nickel is the key ingredient in the stainless steel used in everyday appliances, but it's also critical for the transition away from fossil fuels, since it's used in the batteries automakers need to electrify the worlds car fleet. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg (Cole Burston/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.