ADVERTISEMENT

Business

MDA Space raises offer for SatixFy Communications after rival bid

By The Canadian Press

Published

MDA Space Inc. CEO Mike Greenley addresses a news conference in Montreal on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.