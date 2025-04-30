ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Wall Street sinks following signals that the U.S. economy is sputtering

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Monday, April 21, 2025. US stocks tumbled as President Donald Trump continued to verbally attack Jerome Powell, calling on the Federal Reserve chair to cut rates as signs mount the president's trade war is pushing the economy toward recession. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.