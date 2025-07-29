ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Lost your job? Advice on how to deal with those difficult initial days

By The Canadian Press

Published

Farah Kotadia, founder of Wellness Works Counselling in Vancouver, a registered clinical counsellor and former HR professional who offers support for navigating layoffs and career transitions, is seen in an undated handout photo. (Iqra Khan Photography)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.