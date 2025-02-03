ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Loonie falls, S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, but off lows of the day

By Sammy Hudes and Craig Wong, The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

A Canadian dollar, or loonie, is pictured in North Vancouver, B.C., March 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A Canadian dollar, or loonie, is pictured in North Vancouver, B.C., March 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.