ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Levi Strauss shares jump after raising forecasts on strong global denim demand

By Reuters

Published

A Levi's banner adorns the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.