ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Jefferies raises S&P 500 annual target to 6,600 on resilient earnings

By Reuters

Published

Trader Richard Cohen works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Richard Drew/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.