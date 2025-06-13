ADVERTISEMENT

Business

J.C. Flowers-backed Jefferson Capital eyes US$1.1B valuation in US IPO

By Reuters

Published

The Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square, on May 16, 2012. (AP / Richard Drew)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.