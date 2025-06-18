ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Japan’s exports post first drop in 8 months as U.S. tariffs hit auto firms

By Reuters

Published

New Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.