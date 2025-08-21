ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Italy arrests Ukrainian over Nord Stream pipeline attacks, German prosecutors say

By Reuters

Published

Barbed wire secures the entrance of the harbour area where the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline is located, as the sun rises behind the pipeline facility in Lubmin, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.