Israel-Iran war was a wake-up call for Asia’s dependence on Middle East oil

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Smoke billows from an oil refinery in Kawasaki, southwest of Tokyo, on Oct. 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)


















