‘Inflation is the biggest enemy of the bond market,’ fixed income expert says

By Joshua Santos

Published

Dustin Reid, VP and Chief Fixed Income Strategist at Mackenzie Investments, joins BNN Bloomberg to provide his outlook on bond yields and fixed income.


















