ADVERTISEMENT

Business

‘Huge traction’ in use case for stablecoins, says BlackRock’s head of digital assets

By Daniel Johnson

Updated

Published

Robbie Mitchnick, head of digital assets at BlackRock, shares his outlook of Bitcoin amid economic challenges and why institutional investors are betting on it.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.