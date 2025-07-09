ADVERTISEMENT

Business

‘Huge tailwind’ for copper likely to continue as tariff threat looms: strategist

By Jordan Fleguel

Published

Ken Hoffman, Commodity Strategist at Red Cloud Securities, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the outlook for gold, lithium, manganese and copper.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.