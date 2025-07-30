ADVERTISEMENT

Business

HSBC profit tumbles as China losses mount

By Reuters

Published

HSBC branch in London, UK. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.