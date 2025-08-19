ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Home Depot misses quarterly estimates on muted demand for big-ticket projects

By Reuters

Published

A shopper checks out with her lumber at a Home Depot in Boston on May 17, 2014. (AP / Gene J. Puskar)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.