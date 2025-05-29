ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Hit by Trump trade wars, U.S. economy falls 0.2% in first quarter, an upgrade from initial estimate

By The Associated Press

Published

In this May 8, 2015 file photo, a gas station attendant pumps gas in Andover, Mass. (AP/Elise Amendola, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.