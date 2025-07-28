ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Heineken shares slide as tariff uncertainties spook investors

By Reuters

Published

FILE - Bottles of Heineken beer are photographed in Washington, USA, March 30, 2018. Dutch brewer Heineken has completed its withdrawal from Russia, 18 months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, selling its business in Russia for just 1 euro, the company announced Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, FILE)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.