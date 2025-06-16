ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Gucci owner Kering appoints de Meo as CEO, shares soar

By Reuters

Updated

Published

Models wear creations for Gucci men's Spring-Summer 2016 collection, part of the Milan Fashion Week, on Monday, June 22, 2015. (AP / Antonio Calanni)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.