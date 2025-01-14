ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation

Grocery code of conduct board hires former Fertilizer Canada CEO as adjudicator

By The Canadian Press

Published

Shoppers browse goods in the produce section of a Toronto Loblaws, Friday, May 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.