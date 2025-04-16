ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Grocery and drugstore retailer Metro reports Q2 profit and sales up from year ago

By The Canadian Press

Published

A customer holds a shopping basket at a Metro grocery store In Toronto on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.