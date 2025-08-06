ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Great-West Lifeco says Q2 net earnings down 11% but base earnings hit record high

By The Canadian Press

Published

Great-West Life world headquarters is pictured in Winnipeg on February 19, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.