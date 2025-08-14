ADVERTISEMENT

Business

‘Great war chest of ability’: Linamar CEO highlights diversity as part of portfolio growth

By Joshua Santos

Published

Jim Jarrell, CEO and President of Linamar Corporation, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the company's outlook as well as its growth opportunities.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.