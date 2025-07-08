ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Goldman Sachs hires former British PM Sunak as senior adviser

By Reuters

Published

Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)


















